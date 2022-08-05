Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Myers Industries stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $786.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.33. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Myers Industries by 192.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Myers Industries by 65.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

