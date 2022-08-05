Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Myers Industries stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $786.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.33. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
