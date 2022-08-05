National Bankshares Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.41.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at C$133.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$115.23. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$148.63.

Insider Activity

TFI International Company Profile

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total transaction of C$3,674,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,630,159.99. In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$445,630,159.99. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,300 shares of company stock worth $7,235,164.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.