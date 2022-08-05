National Bankshares Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.41.
TFI International Price Performance
TFII opened at C$133.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$115.23. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$148.63.
Insider Activity
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
