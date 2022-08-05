National Bankshares Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.50.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$40.00 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.94. The stock has a market cap of C$10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.05.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$967,449.60. Insiders have sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $126,461 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

