National Bankshares Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.50.
Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE CU opened at C$40.00 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.94. The stock has a market cap of C$10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.05.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
