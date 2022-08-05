Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.27% from the stock’s current price.

NBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Down 2.9 %

NBLY stock opened at C$20.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.91. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.