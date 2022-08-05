New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

New York City REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at New York City REIT

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,341,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,434,443.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New York City REIT Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New York City REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York City REIT by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in New York City REIT by 123.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

