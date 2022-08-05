New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
New York City REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.41.
Insider Transactions at New York City REIT
In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,341,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,434,443.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
