New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 81,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,964,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

