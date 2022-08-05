Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NWL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

