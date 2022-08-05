NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Shares of NKE opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 131,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

