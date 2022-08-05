Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $3.77

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.64. Nomura shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 14,552 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
