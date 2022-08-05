Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

Nordstrom Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE JWN opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 328.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

