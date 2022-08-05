Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.
Nordstrom Trading Down 5.4 %
NYSE JWN opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21.
Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 328.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
