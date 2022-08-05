Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NSTB opened at $9.85 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,526,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,571,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

