NOV Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a report released on Sunday, July 31st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOV. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

