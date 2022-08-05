NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.