nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

