Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading 9.9% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as 3.62 and last traded at 3.56. 95,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,304,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.24.

The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,457,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.83.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.