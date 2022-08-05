Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.