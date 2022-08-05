Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $440,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 363.3% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 97.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 136,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,783,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $307.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

