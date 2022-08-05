ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.23.
ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ON stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
