ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

