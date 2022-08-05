Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

APTO has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

APTO stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

