Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $113.35 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,611,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,607,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after buying an additional 1,465,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

