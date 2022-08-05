Oppenheimer Weighs in on Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.83.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $217.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.62. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.52.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

