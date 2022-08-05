O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 310,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.23.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $706.92 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $649.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

