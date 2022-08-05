OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

OGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. OrganiGram has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $345.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

