Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Siebert Williams Shank

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 65.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.