Owens Corning to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $12.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

