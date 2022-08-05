Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.75 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

ORCC opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 29.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owl Rock Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 201,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 27,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

