PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $38,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,078.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 413.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 185,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

PACCAR Trading Up 0.0 %

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

