Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG) Shares Up 7%

Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 1,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.
Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (PBUG)
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.