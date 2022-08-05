Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCW. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 357.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,451 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

