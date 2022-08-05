Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider John Burgess Buys 758,281 Shares

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider John Burgess purchased 758,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,001,861.84 ($2,452,961.45).
Pantheon International Stock Up 3.2 %
PIN opened at GBX 272 ($3.33) on Friday. Pantheon International PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 239 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 353 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 37.93 and a quick ratio of 37.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 249.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 289.
Pantheon International Company Profile
Further Reading
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.