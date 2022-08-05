Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider John Burgess Buys 758,281 Shares

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider John Burgess purchased 758,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,001,861.84 ($2,452,961.45).

Pantheon International Stock Up 3.2 %

PIN opened at GBX 272 ($3.33) on Friday. Pantheon International PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 239 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 353 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 37.93 and a quick ratio of 37.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 249.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 289.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

