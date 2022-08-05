Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Patrick Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

