Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.28. 93,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,351,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Specifically, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

