Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $375.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $360.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.03 and its 200-day moving average is $312.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

