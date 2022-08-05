PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.98 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

