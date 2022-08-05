PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $120.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PYPL. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

