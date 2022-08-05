PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $62.59, but opened at $58.11. PDC Energy shares last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 30,467 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,246,316.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,246,316.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

PDC Energy Stock Down 12.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

