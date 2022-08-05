Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 780 by Analysts at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 826 ($10.12) to GBX 835 ($10.23) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 775 ($9.50) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $832.50.

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pearson

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.8062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 78.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

