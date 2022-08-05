Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

