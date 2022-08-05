PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE PKI opened at $152.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.