Peter Hantman Sells 3,422 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) COO Peter Hantman sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $23,954.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,773 shares in the company, valued at $964,411. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Hantman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68.

On Friday, July 1st, Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $198,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $209,000.00.

E2open Parent Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETWO. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

