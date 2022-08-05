Philip Jansen Sells 216,800 Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) insider Philip Jansen sold 216,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.96), for a total value of £346,880 ($425,045.95).
Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 156.20 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.85 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201.40 ($2.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,301.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.15.
