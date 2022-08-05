PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 6,030 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,391.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,152,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,714,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,300 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $7,015.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,054 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $2,814.18.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,375.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 35.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

