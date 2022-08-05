Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Ping Identity stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

