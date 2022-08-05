Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Raised to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

