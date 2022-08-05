Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $280.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

PXD stock opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day moving average is $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

