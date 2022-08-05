Piper Sandler Boosts Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $82.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Axonics from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

AXNX stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. Axonics has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

