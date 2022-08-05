Planet Fitness, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.1 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $61.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after acquiring an additional 846,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after acquiring an additional 748,189 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,325,000 after acquiring an additional 684,971 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.