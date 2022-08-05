POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 97.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in POSCO by 63.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in POSCO by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

