Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Analysts

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Prada Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

