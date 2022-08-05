Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 59,376 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $47,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EFTR opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.39. On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,744,000. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,493,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

